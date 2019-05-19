 US may deploy thousands more troops amid Iran tension | News | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US may deploy thousands more troops amid Iran tension

The Pentagon is considering a request to send thousands more troops to the Middle East as relations worsen, unnamed officials say. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader said he foresaw the demise of American civilization.

U.S. Army soldiers speak to families in rural Anbar on a reconnaissance patrol (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. George)

The US Department of Defense was expected to present plans to the White House on Thursday for thousands of troops to be deployed as reinforcements in the Middle East.

The meeting comes as tensions were ratcheted up further in the region, with Washington officials insisting there are credible threats against US forces there.

Read more: Americans believe war with Iran is coming

Sources quoted by news agencies said the extra personnel would be deployed in a defensive capacity. While the AP news agency said up to 10,000 extra personnel were being requested, Reuters put the number at about 5,000.

Officials, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said the discussions would also include a request for additional Patriot missile batteries and more ships in the area. The US has evacuated non-essential staff from Iran's neighbor Iraq, citing "credible threats" against its forces.

Any decision to deploy more troops to the Middle East would represent something of a departure for US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stressed a need for Washington to reduce its troop presence there.

Watch video 01:48

US, Iran issue mutual threats on Twitter

Although US officials have provided little detail about the threat they perceive from Iran, the hazards posed by missiles loaded onto small boats have been raised.

Read more: Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate

Trump on Sunday tweeted that, if Iran wanted to fight,the country would face its "official end."

Defiant mood in Tehran

A senior commander from Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said the US would not dare to attack.

"If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies don't dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth," Major General Gholamali Rashid was reported as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's youth would witness the end of Israeli and American civilization in their lifetime.

"You young people should be assured that you will witness the demise of the enemies of humanity, meaning the degenerate American civilization, and the demise of Israel," Khamenei said in a meeting with students on Wednesday.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated seriously since last year when Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal aimed at preventing Iran from producing nuclear weapons.

rc/se (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
 

DW recommends

EU backs Iran nuclear deal as Pompeo visits

The German, French and British foreign ministers have met to find ways to keep the pact alive amid Iran's partial withdrawal. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit, as the EU called for restraint. (13.05.2019)  

Opinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely

The world is on edge over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. But that doesn't mean military confrontation is imminent, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.05.2019)  

Iran's president visits Iraq to strengthen ties amid US pressure

Iran's president is on a high-profile visit to Iraq, focused on trade. The visit sends a signal that Iran has regional options against the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. (11.03.2019)  

US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports

The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero." (22.04.2019)  

Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate

The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position. (16.05.2019)  

Americans believe war with Iran is coming

More than half of Americans believe the US will go to war with Iran "within the next few years," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Fewer than 40% approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis. (21.05.2019)  

Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

In a provocative tweet, the US president described retaliation that would mark "the official end of Iran." Iran has remained defiant, saying "genocidal taunts" would not be enough to destroy the country. (19.05.2019)  

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

A year after Donald Trump pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran, the Middle East nation announced it would no longer adhere to some "voluntary commitments" in the accord. (18.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Are Trump's policies on Iran making war more likely?  

US, Iran issue mutual threats on Twitter  

Related content

Ägypten Flugzeugträger USS Abraham Lincoln im Suez Kanal

Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran' 19.05.2019

In a provocative tweet, the US president described retaliation that would mark "the official end of Iran." Iran has remained defiant, saying "genocidal taunts" would not be enough to destroy the country.

Symbolbild US-Truppen im Irak und Syrien

Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate 16.05.2019

The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position.

USA Donald Trump in Washington

Confrontational view of Iran reflects Trump's approach to foreign policy 17.05.2019

Washington ratcheting up pressure on Iran has some observers worried a war could break out between the two nations. But for others, it simply shows President Donald Trump's contradictory approach to foreign policy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  