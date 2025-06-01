  1. Skip to content
US: Massive winter storm affects up to 60 million people

Aaron Tilton
January 6, 2025

US authorities issue winter storm warnings as severe storms batter the East after sweeping through the Midwest. Heavy snow and thick ice bring a deep freeze, paralyzing traffic and grounding flights across a dozen states.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ot73
