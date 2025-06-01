US: Massive winter storm affects up to 60 million people

ClimateUnited States of AmericaUS: Massive winter storm affects up to 60 million peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateUnited States of AmericaAaron Tilton01/06/2025January 6, 2025US authorities issue winter storm warnings as severe storms batter the East after sweeping through the Midwest. Heavy snow and thick ice bring a deep freeze, paralyzing traffic and grounding flights across a dozen states.https://p.dw.com/p/4ot73Advertisement