US: 'Mass casualties' at FedEx facility shooting

At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis late Thursday, police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters that the total number of casualties was nine as the suspected gunman killed himself.

Cook had earlier said multiple people had "injuries consistent with gunshot wounds."

"We don't feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time," Cook added.

A man who said he works at the facility told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman shooting.

"I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared," Jeremiah Miller said.

FedEx confirms 'tragic shooting'

FedEx said in a statement early Friday that it was cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

"We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,'' the statement said.

Local media cited a company spokesman as saying that FedEx is now considering reevaluating a policy that prohibits employees from having their phones with them during shifts, making it difficult to contact them.

The FedEx facility reportedly has at least 4,000 employees.

Gun violence plagues US

Several mass shootings have been reported in recent weeks around the US.

In California, four people, including a child, were shot dead in an office building last month. On March 22, 10 people were killed in a shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Tens of thousands of people in the US die each year from guns.

US President Joe Biden recently announced six new measures he said would help curb gun violence, which he described as "an international embarrassment."

For decades, US lawmakers have been split on the politically fraught issue.

Biden's political rivals, the Republicans, immediately attacked Biden’s move. The party's senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warned of "unconstitutional overreach."

