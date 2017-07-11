US: 'Mass casualties' at FedEx facility shooting

Shots fired at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis late Thursday left multiple victims, police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters the suspected gunman killed himself.

Cook said multiple people had "injuries consistent with gunshot wounds." She did not say the number of injuries.

"We don't feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time," Cook added.

A man who said he works at the facility told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman shooting.

"I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared," Jeremiah Miller said.

FedEx said in a statement early Friday that it was cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

"We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,'' the statement said.

The FedEx facility reportedly has at least 4,000 employees.

