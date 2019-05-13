 US markets sink, sparking fears of recession | News | DW | 14.08.2019

News

US markets sink, sparking fears of recession

Stock markets in the United States have dropped sharply after the Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years. The news signals growing investor concern of a recession.

Traders on the NYSE floor after opening bell (Getty Images/AFP/J. Eisele)

Wall Street was hit with worrying news of another recession on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 3%, it's worst day of the year.

The news comes after US Treasury bond yield curve inverted, meaning yields on two-year notes surpassed the 10-year yield. The curve inversion is considered a classic indicator of a looming recession. The last inversion was in 2007, before the great recession.

Growing global uncertainty

Grim economic reports from China and Germany have also driven worries of a global economy in trouble. Germany, Europe's largest economy, reported a second quarter retraction, while China's industrial growth hit a 17-year low in July. The economic slowdown, amid a US-China trade war, Brexit and geopolitical tension around the world, has rattled investors.

Read more: German slowdown is a warning signal

Wednesday's downturn erases gains made the previous day after US President Donald Trump announced he was holding off on his threat of imposing additional tariffs on Chinese products in September.

Watch video 01:34

Is Germany heading for a recession?

The Dow fell some 800 points, or 3%, to 25,479.42. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped around 3%.

Tech stocks and banks led the sell-offs, but the retail industry also took a hit. The market has now been down for three out of the past four days.

An ominous sign

The realignment of Treasury bond yield curve goes against investor logic. Generally, the US government pays out higher interest rates for long-term bonds than shorter ones. When that flips — meaning the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falls below the two-year Treasury note — the "inverted yield curve" occurs.

Read more: Argentina's Macri attempts to thwart economic plunge

Investors have been buying up safer government bonds for months amid concern that a poor economy could hamper US growth.

The US yield curve has inverted before every recession for the past 50 years.

dr/kl (Reuters, dpa, AP)

