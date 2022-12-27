  1. Skip to content
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing on September 16, 2020.
Whitmer was the subject of a kidnap plot in 2020 over her COVID restrictions in MichiganImage: Michigan Governors Office/AP Photo/picture-alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Man sentenced over plot to kidnap Michigan governor

22 minutes ago

Adam Fox planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and execute her for alleged treason. The foiled plot followed a public clash between the Democrat governor and former President Donald Trump.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LT5l

A US District Court sentenced the mastermind behind a foiled attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox, who plotted a scheme of breaking into Whitmer's vacation home and kidnapping her at gunpoint, was found guilty in August of conspiring to abduct the Democrat governor and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. The plot involved detonating a bomb to hinder law enforcement's response to the kidnapping.

His co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. was also found guilty in August. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

What do we know about the plan?

The duo planned to subject Whitmer to a so-called "trial" on bogus treason charges, and then execute her, prosecutors said.

The government had pushed for a life sentence. The prosecutors accused Fox of fueling the plot and Croft of providing the bomb-making skills.

But Judge Robert J. Jonker said a life sentence was "not necessary" to punish Fox and deter similar acts in the future.

"It's too much. Something less than life gets the job done in this case,'' Jonker said, later adding that 16 years in prison "is still in my mind a very long time.''

Lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

After serving his prison sentence, Fox will then have to serve five years of supervised release. The two years he has served in custody will be counted towards his sentence.

What triggered the attempted kidnapping?

The US government says the pair were members of a far-right movement and had ties to the Three Percenters militia that was involved in the Capitol Riots.

In total, six men were accused of plotting the kidnapping. Two other defendants were found not guilty in the first trial, while two more pleaded guilty and testified against their co-defendants.

The defendants decided to kidnap the governor due to public health measures Whitmer had imposed in Michigan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors accused them of attempting to push the country into armed conflict ahead of the heated presidential race in November 2020 .

Whitmer also served as co-chairman of Joe Biden's presidential campaign that year. She publicly clashed with then-President Donald Trump over her COVID policies.

The governor had accused Trump of instigating political extremism. She referenced a campaign rally in Michigan where Trump's open criticism of her encouraged "Lock her up" chants from the crowds.

rmt/dj (AP, Reuters)

