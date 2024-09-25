US: Man in Missouri executed despite conviction doubts

The US state executed the man despite him maintaining his innocence in the case and the prosecution's protest.

A man in the US state of Missouri was executed on Tuesday, despite doubts raised by the prosecution over the strength of his conviction, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

Marcellus Williams, 55, was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter.

He was pronounced dead at 6.10 pm local time Tuesday after he was administered a lethal injection, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Williams’ execution went through even though his attorneys had raised questions over jury selection at his trial and the handling of evidence in the case.

Even the prosecution that secured his murder conviction 21 years ago expressed doubts over the integrity of the case.

Prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, whose office handled the original prosecution, had sought to block the execution over questions about the original trial.

After the execution, Bell in a written statement said that "if there is even the shadow of a doubt of innocence, the death penalty should never be an option."

