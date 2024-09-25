US: Man in Missouri executed despite conviction doubts

The US state executed the man despite him maintaining his innocence in the case and the prosecution's protest.

A man in the US state of Missouri was executed on Tuesday, despite doubts raised by the prosecution over the strength of his conviction, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

Marcellus Williams, 55, was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of Felicia Gayle, a former newspaper reporter.

However, his attorneys raised questions over jury selection at his trial and the handling of evidence in the case.

More to follow…

mfi/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)