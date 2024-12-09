US: Man arrested over killing of healthcare executive

A 26-year-old man has been arrested with a gun "consistent" with the one used in the killing of an insurance company CEO, according to New York police.

US police arrested a 26-year-old man with a gun and a silencer "consistent" with the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday.

The suspect was picked up by officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 375 kilometers (233 miles) west of New York City, on gun charges.

"At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare," Tisch said.



Murder of US health care CEO exposes deep frustration To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What do we know about the suspect?

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that police identified the suspect as Luigi M., who was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and his last known address is in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The gun the suspect had with him appeared to be a ghost gun, possibly made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9 mm bullet, Kenny added.

Luigi M. also had clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the killer, as well as multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting.

The suspect had a handwritten document that "speaks to both his motivation and his mindset," Tisch said. According to police, the document suggested the suspect had "ill will toward corporate America."

How was Thompson killed?

Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning by a masked man who apparently waited for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

The suspect ran away from the scene of the crime and then rode a bicycle into Central Park. Surveillance video captured him leaving the park and taking a taxi to a bus terminal in northern Manhattan, where police believe he took a bus to flee.

Investigators have suggested that the gunman may have been a disgruntled employee or customer of the insurer. Ammunition found near Thompson's body bore the words "delay," "deny" and "depose," mimicking a phrase used by critics of the insurance industry.

Thompson had been CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit since April 2021, part of a 20-year career with the company. He was in New York for the company's annual investor conference.

dh/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)