  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Climate activism
A tamarin monkey at the Dallas Zoo
The two monkeys, Bella and Finn, were recovered safelyImage: Dallas Police Department/REUTERS
SocietyUnited States of America

US: Man arrested after stealing two monkeys from Dallas Zoo

38 minutes ago

The suspect has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty and bail was set at $25,000. The suspect was seen near the animal exhibits at the aquarium in Dallas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N5Fz

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were taken. The two monkeys, Bella and Finn, went missing on Monday after a cut was found in their caging.

Davion Irvin was charged with six counts of animal cruelty following his arrest after he got off local transportation. He had been spotted and reported at the Dallas Aquarium prior to his arrest.

Earlier in the week, police had publicized an image taken from surveillance footage showing the suspect in a hoodie at the zoo.

Local jail records, however, show he faces five counts of animal cruelty. It was not immediately clear why there was a discrepancy between police and jail records.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

What is Irvin accused of?

Police were able to act on a tip and locate the two monkeys the a day after they were taking. The primates were found in a vacant home south of the zoo in Lancaster, Texas.

The New York Times reports Bella and Finn are tamarin monkeys and note that Irvin is the same man who authorities say was caught on surveillance footage with a bag of Doritos walking through the zoo where the monkeys disappeared.

Rwanda's golden monkeys in danger

Harrison Edell, the zoo's executive vice president for animal care and conservation, told the paper, "It's been one gut punch after another."

Several strange events have occurred at the zoo in the past few weeks, including slits in similar enclosures, the escape of a small leopard and the unusual death of an endangered vulture in recent months.

Security was increased afterwards and police installed two camera towers.

Police are investigating to see if the latest incident is connected.

Dealing with Delhi’s monkey menace

ar/jcg (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken postpones China trip over suspected spy balloon

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Christian Lindner in Accra

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

German finance minister speaks to DW during Ghana visit

Politics2 hours ago05:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A picture of screens with stock charts at the New York Stock Exchange

Hindenburg: The short-seller taking on India's Gautam Adani

Hindenburg: The short-seller taking on India's Gautam Adani

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

FilmFebruary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History31 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage