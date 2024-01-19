  1. Skip to content
US: Lloyd Austin called to testify over secret hospital trip

January 19, 2024

A Congressional panel in the US has asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's to testify over his hospitalization for complications following cancer treatment that he did not initially disclose to the White House.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bRKv
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
US Defense Secretary was hospitalized due to complications arising from his prostrate cancer surgery Image: Getty Images

The secrecy around US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization has prompted the chair of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Thursday to call Austin to testify at a hearing on February 14.

Committee chairman Mike Rogers asked him to explain the reason why he did not disclose his recent hospitalization, even to President Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to Austin and published on Thursday, the Republican Rogers wrote: "Congress must understand what happened and who made decisions to prevent the disclosure of the whereabouts of a cabinet secretary."

Rogers also listed an array of questions around the secrecy of his hospitalization that he said remained unanswered by Austin.

Why is Lloyd Austin under fire?

Austin was hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since the beginning of the year where he was getting treatment for prostrate cancer. This was also not immediately communicated to the White House.

News of his hospitalization emerged several days later, prompting embarrassed reactions from the Pentagon and White House and criticism over Austin's lack of transparency.

During his absence, his deputy, Kathleen Hicks took over the matters but reportedly even she was not informed about the hospitalization immediately.

Purported audio footage from an emergency services call aired in the US this week included Austin's aide asking for the ambulance to approach without sirens and lights.

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

"Can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? We're trying to remain a little subtle," the aide, whose name was redacted from the audio, told the 911 dispatcher.

White House on the defensive

As the head of the US Department of Defence, Austin was expected to notify the White House about his hospitalization and surgery.

However, his failure to do so has dented Biden administration's pledge of transparency.

Battle for democracy: US President kicks off 2024 campaign

 

The episode prompted a government-wide review of protocols.

Senior congressional Republicans are also probing whether Austin ignored legal requirements to inform Congress.

mfi/msh (AP, Reuters)

