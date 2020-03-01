US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

A US soldier, a British soldier and one American contractor were killed on Wednesday in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

A statement from the US-led coalition in Iraq said approximately 18 Katyusha rockets struck the Taji military camp north of Baghdad.

"The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces," the statement said.

US officials said that, of the 12 injured, five service members were seriously wounded and evacuated from the camp.

