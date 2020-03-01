 US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack | News | DW | 11.03.2020

News

US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a dozen additional personnel were wounded.

US Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Mohammed)

A US soldier, a British soldier and one American contractor were killed on Wednesday in the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops. 

A statement from the US-led coalition in Iraq said approximately 18 Katyusha rockets struck the Taji military camp north of Baghdad.

"The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces," the statement said.

US officials said that, of the 12 injured, five service members were seriously wounded and evacuated from the camp. 

More to follow...

(dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)                         

Related content

Nächtliche Ausgangssperre in Bagdad endet

Iraq: Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad 01.03.2020

One of the rockets reportedly landed near the United States Embassy. There were no casualties.

Der ehem. irakische Kommunikationsminister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi

Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdraws from race 01.03.2020

The designated candidate to be Iraq's new prime minister, Mohammed Allawi, has announced the withdrawal of his candidacy. The news came just hours after parliament adjourned a session to approve his cabinet choices.

Symbolfoto Reisepass vor IS-Flagge

Germany: Alleged IS terrorist goes on trial 06.03.2020

The German convert is accused of taking her three children to Syria without the knowledge or consent of their father. The eldest son, trained as a child soldier aged 7, is thought to have died in a 2018 rocket attack.

