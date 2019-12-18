 US lawmakers vote to impeach President Donald Trump | News | DW | 19.12.2019

News

US lawmakers vote to impeach President Donald Trump

House lawmakers have voted to impeach US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A final vote in the Republican-held Senate will decide if he will be removed from office.

US Capitol in Washington

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach US President Donald Trump. The result was widely expected and the case will now advance to a trial in the Senate. 

In a day-long debate leading up to the vote, lawmakers argued for and against two articles of impeachment alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the president's dealings in Ukraine.

Click here to relive the events as they happened: +++ US House votes on impeaching Trump - live updates +++

In two votes on Wednesday evening, Democratic lawmakers delivered the simple majority necessary to bring charges against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 

Trump is the third president in US history to be impeached. Impeachment is the process whereby Congress brings charges against civil officials of the US government who allegedly committed crimes. 

US President Donald Trump

The case advances to the Senate

The case will now advance to a trial in the 100-seat Senate, where a two-thirds majority is necessary for a conviction. A conviction would result in the president being removed from office. The Republican majority is expected to acquit the president in a trial set to begin in January 2020. 

Read more: Impeachment in the US: How does it work?

Democrats accuse Trump of withholding military aid and a White House visit to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter for his own political gain. He is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

More information to follow... 

kp/se (AP, Reuters)

