US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president on visit to Taipei

Five US lawmakers met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen Friday morning during their visit to Taipei to reaffirm Washington's support for the island.
The members of the US House of Representatives arrived in Taipei on Thursday night — the second congressional delegation to travel to the island this month.
Mark Takano, a Democratic lawmaker and chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and leader of the bipartisan delegation, said the visit to the region was to remind partners and allies that they shared responsibility to ensure "a free and secure Indo-Pacific region."
"Madame President, I want to commend and praise your leadership. Under your administration, the bonds between us are more positive and productive than they have been for decades," he said during the meeting with Tsai at her office.
"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and has remained steadfast as the ties between us have deepened. Taiwan is a democratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the world," Takano added.
'Republic of Taiwan'
Congresswoman Nancy Mace, the only Republican in the group, tweeted a photo of herself on the tarmac, with the words: "Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan."
Taiwan is officially known as the Republic of China. But those who support its independence use the phrase "Republic of Taiwan" instead.
The self-ruled democracy is claimed by China as part of its territory, which Beijing has insisted that it must be "reunified."
Other members of the delegation included Colin Allred, Sara Jacobs, and Elissa Slotkin.
Taiwan invited to Biden's democracy summit
Taiwan's presidential spokesman Xavier Chang said the visit demonstrated the "firm Taiwan-US friendship" and "solid bipartisan support for deepening ties" in Congress.
The visit is the third one by US lawmakers this year and comes just days after President Joe Biden invited Taiwan to a planned democracy summit.
The invite led to an angry rebuke from Beijing which, in recent years, has stepped up military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims.
"What the US did proves that the so-called democracy summit is just a pretext and tool for it to pursue geopolitical goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, serve its own interest and maintain its hegemony in the world," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.
The US remains one the key backers of Taiwan and its biggest supplier of arms, despite switching recognition to Beijing in 1979.
adi/rs (AFP, Reuters, AP)
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Powerless against the climate
Plantation owner Chien Shun-yih is not satisfied with his harvest this year — extreme weather conditions have destroyed half of his crop. "You just can't control the weather, even when growing tea," he says. But with this DIY water storage tank, for example, he hopes to develop alternative strategies to combat the drought.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Taiwan tea's long tradition
Tea has been grown in the mountains around Meishan since the 19th century. Shun-yih took over the plantation three years ago after the death of his father. A lot has changed even since then, and over the years it has become increasingly important to develop ways to make a good harvest possible despite volatile weather conditions.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Tea workers earn less
Those working to harvest the tea are also directly affected by climate change, as their earnings are calculated by the price per kilogram. "Less harvest, less earnings," they point out. Because tea leaves take longer to grow these days, they now have to go out into the field several times per season.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Water pumps could help
Shun-yih is tireless and always looking for ways to improve the situation. A pipe connected to the water tank allows him to tap pools further away and pump water into storage, allowing him to irrigate the tea plants during more frequent and longer phases of drought.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
New challenges
Climate-related changes bring further challenges. And scientists are trying to help. Pests are a big problem, because drought makes it easier for them to attack the plants. "Pests love the dry and the heat," says government researcher Lin Shiou-ruei. They attack already weakened plants, which "can even lead to the sensitive tea plants dying," she adds.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Climate link not yet proven
Shun-yih, who proudly tours visitors around his plantation, emphasizes repeatedly how dependent the harvest is on the consequences of changing weather conditions. But whether climate change is directly at cause for what is happening in Taiwan's tea country has not yet been definitively demonstrated.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Freshly harvested tea
Shun-yih and his team allow the freshly harvested tea leaves to dry naturally in the strong Taiwanese sun. Wherever he can, he lends a helping hand himself. The most important thing to do: Stay positive and hopeful, he believes. After the tea leaves have withered in the sun, the next step is fermentation.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
The color has to be just right
During fermentation, timing is absolutely critical. The color of the tea leaves is an indication as to whether their taste is optimal. Artisanal tea production involves a number of further steps before it is ready for consumption.
-
In Taiwan, tea harvest suffers as the climate changes
Smelling the tea
Tea making requires experience — something Shun-yih and his team have many years of. An experienced tea grower can smell whether the tea is ready. Although the finished product requires a long and involved technique, there is strong hope that this tradition will continue to live on — despite the changing weather.
Author: Julie Huehnken