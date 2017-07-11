US lawmakers certify Joe Biden election victory

The US House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday certified Joe Biden's election as US president and Kamala Harris as vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College result. The formal tally of Electoral College results counts the total 538 electoral votes, out of which Biden won 306 and Trump 232.

Biden is now cleared to be sworn in as president on January 20.

The certification is normally a quick formality, and is the final step in confirming a president's election under the US Constitution.

But proceedings had been disrupted Wednesday afternoon by a mob of outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

The votes are contained in two mahogany boxes, which were whisked out of the rotunda before the pro-Trump mob had the chance to damage or destroy them.

Why did the certification take so long?

A slew of Republican lawmakers had said they would object to certifying Biden's Electoral College victory in several battleground states, an unusual move following up on President Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

Senators had to be evacuated after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, trying to prevent confirmation of Biden's victory.

The session was interuppted. After it reconvened Wednesday evening, the House and Senate rejected the objection to the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

What did officials say?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said following the violence that Congress "will not be deterred'' in confirming the results of the presidential election, calling the storming of the Capitol a "failed insurrection."

Vice President Mike Pence formally presides over the session counting the electoral votes. Trump has falsely claimed that Pence has the power to reject electors that have been "fraudulently" chosen.

Pence himself rejected this claim Wednesday, saying he does not have the power to reject votes and called the process "largely ceremonial."

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today — you did not win," said Pence after lawmakers returned to the Senate chamber. "Let's get back to work," he added.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



How did lawmakers in Trump's party react?

Wednesday's violent attack on the Capitol caused several Republican lawmakers to reverse their opposition to certifying Biden's victory.

Perhaps the most notable flip was Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, who just lost her Senate seat in a runoff election, and had promised loyalty to Trump at a rally on Monday.

"When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes," Loeffler said. "However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors."

Two other Republican lawmakers, Steve Daines of Montana and James Lankford of Oklahoma, also said they would stand down in their opposition.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, rejected an effort by his fellow Republicans to object to investigate Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

"All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough," Graham said on the floor of the Senate. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20."