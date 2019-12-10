 US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump | News | DW | 13.12.2019

News

US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump

The House of Representatives is now set to vote to impeach US President Donald Trump next week, albeit without any Republican support. The White House has called the impeachment process a "desperate charade."

Capitol building in Washington DC

US lawmakers on Friday approved two charges against US President Donald Trump, voting strictly along party lines. This effectively paves the way for the lower house in Congress to vote to impeach the head of state.

The House Judiciary Committee approved articles that charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat political opponents in the US on his behalf.

More to follow…

Read more: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry has Ukraine, Zelenskiy in a bind

ls/msh (AFP, AP)

