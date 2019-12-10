US lawmakers approve charges against Donald Trump

The House of Representatives is now set to vote to impeach US President Donald Trump next week, albeit without any Republican support. The White House has called the impeachment process a "desperate charade."
US lawmakers on Friday approved two charges against US President Donald Trump, voting strictly along party lines. This effectively paves the way for the lower house in Congress to vote to impeach the head of state.
The House Judiciary Committee approved articles that charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat political opponents in the US on his behalf.
The vote was 23 in favor and 17 against, reflecting the Democrat-Republican split on the committee.
Read more: Opinion: The never-ending impeachment hearing
President Donald Trump is accused of abuse of power for allegedly withholding Congressional security aid destined for Ukraine. To release it, he purportedly wanted Ukraine to investigate his main challenger in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden.
'Sad day'
"Today is solemn and sad day," said Committee chairman Jerry Nadler of the Democratic Party. "For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president."
The articles of impeachment will now head for a vote by the full House of Representatives next week. The lower house is expected to vote in favor of impeachment, which would trigger a trial of Trump in the Senate.
However, Trump is unlikely to be removed from office even if he is found guilty as the Senate is dominated by Republicans who have so far defended his actions.
Read more: Donald Trump impeachment inquiry has Ukraine, Zelenskiy in a bind
Republicans defend Trump
Instead, Republican lawmakers have argued that there is no direct evidence to prove that Trump overtly withheld Congressional security aid to Ukraine in connection to his request that Kyiv investigate Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
"A sad, ridiculous sham in the US House of Representatives," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of the Republican Party. "This needs to come to a quick end."
Trump has refused to take part in impeachment hearings and even instructed Cabinet officials to reject Congressional subpoenas for testimony.
Read more: Should Europe adjust to US foreign policy based on favors?
ls/msh (AFP, AP)
The public impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump has moved Ukraine into the global spotlight. Officials in Kyiv are worried about the negative fallout, which has already begun. (20.11.2019)
The White House's transactional treatment of allies is not limited to Ukraine. The US impeachment inquiry reveals plenty of pitfalls for European partners, Teri Schultz reports. (04.12.2019)
Lawmakers who don't dare to check President Donald Trump have abdicated their oversight role, Republican former governor and ex-EPA chief Christine Todd Whitman told DW. She detailed why Trump shouldn't be impeached. (09.11.2018)
The first public hearing in the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump revealed few new insights and was more of a marathon political drama, writes DW correspondent Carla Bleiker. (14.11.2019)
Two articles of impeachment against Trump have been unveiled. Democrats have accused him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 election rivals. (10.12.2019)
US House Democrats have released their final report laying out the case for impeaching US President Donald Trump. Their findings point to ample evidence for impeachment. (03.12.2019)