US launches raids targeting migrant families

A federal agency has launched a series of raids in nine cities, targeting families of migrants. But officials in the targeted cities have refused to support the raids, with New York's mayor calling them "unsuccessful."
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday launched raids targeting 2,000 undocumented migrants across the US, according to the US officials.
US President Donald Trump described Sunday's planned action targeting families as a "major operation" covering several major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Houston.
Trump has repeatedly called on authorities to do more against illegal immigration and has made it one of his priorities as he steps up his campaign for re-election next year. But officials in the targeted cities have refused to cooperate.
'Unsuccessful actions'
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who opposed cooperating with ICE, tweeted that the operation was not working as initially planned by the White House.
"Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem," said de Blasio. "Remember: You have rights" he told the people involved.
'Nothing new'
ICE's acting director, Matthew Albence, told The Associated Press that the operation "is nothing new."
"It's part of our day-to-day operations," Albence said. "We're trying to surge some additional resources to deal with this glut of cases that came out of the accelerated docket, but after this operation is over, these cases are still going to be viable cases that we'll be out there investigating and pursuing."
Trump even retweeted his son, Donald Jr, on Saturday with the words "Does anyone else remember when Democrats used to oppose illegal immigration?" followed by a video of various Democrats, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, speaking of their opposition to the illegitimate entering of foreigners into the US.
Trump won the 2016 presidential election on a hard-line platform to tackle irregular migration. He has since enacted several controversial anti-immigration policies, including a so-called Muslim travel ban.
ls/jm (AP, dpa)
