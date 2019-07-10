 US launches raids targeting migrant families | News | DW | 14.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US launches raids targeting migrant families

A federal agency has launched a series of raids in nine cities, targeting families of migrants. But officials in the targeted cities have refused to support the raids, with New York's mayor calling them "unsuccessful."

ICE agents arrest a suspected undocumented immigrant

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday launched raids targeting 2,000 undocumented migrants across the US, according to the US officials.

US President Donald Trump  described Sunday's planned action targeting families as a "major operation" covering several major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Houston.

Trump has repeatedly called on authorities to do more against illegal immigration and has made it one of his priorities as he steps up his campaign for re-election next year. But officials in the targeted cities have refused to cooperate.

Read more: 'Tough stuff': Mike Pence sees Donald Trump's US migrant camps

Hundreds of people gathered at Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta to protest against immigration detention camps and the separation of children from their families by the US government

Protesters have gathered around the country to decry the raids

'Unsuccessful actions'

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who opposed cooperating with ICE, tweeted that the operation was not working as initially planned by the White House.

"Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem," said de Blasio. "Remember: You have rights" he told the people involved.

Read more: Trump backs down on US census citizenship question

'Nothing new'

ICE's acting director, Matthew Albence, told The Associated Press that the operation "is nothing new."

"It's part of our day-to-day operations," Albence said. "We're trying to surge some additional resources to deal with this glut of cases that came out of the accelerated docket, but after this operation is over, these cases are still going to be viable cases that we'll be out there investigating and pursuing."

Trump even retweeted his son, Donald Jr, on Saturday with the words "Does anyone else remember when Democrats used to oppose illegal immigration?" followed by a video of various Democrats, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, speaking of their opposition to the illegitimate entering of foreigners into the US.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election on a hard-line platform to tackle irregular migration. He has since enacted several controversial anti-immigration policies, including a so-called Muslim travel ban.

Read more: Building walls to keep climate refugees out

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/jm (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Mayor of New York warns Trump over illegal immigrants

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has told US President-elect Donald Trump that the city is "fearful" of his incoming administration. De Blasio said he expressed concerns about Trump's policies towards illegal immigrants. (17.11.2016)  

New Trump immigration orders target nearly all illegal immigrants in US

The new orders will allow agents to deport almost all undocumented immigrants anywhere in the United States. An increase in the number of US immigration agents is also planned. (22.02.2017)  

US President Obama calls on Senate to act after Supreme Court deadlocks over immigration

The US Supreme Court is in deadlock over President Obama's immigration plan. Obama took the opportunity to criticize the Republican-led Senate for failing to act over his nominee for the Court. (23.06.2016)  

Trump unveils new US immigration policy

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new immigration policy that aims to increase the proportion of skilled migration to the United States. But the plans have set a potential collision course with Congress. (16.05.2019)  

'Tough stuff': Mike Pence sees Donald Trump's US migrant camps

US Vice President Mike Pence has witnessed firsthand the conditions that detained migrants face on the US-Mexico border. Donald Trump has announced a nationwide wave of arrests of people facing deportation. (13.07.2019)  

Trump backs down on US census citizenship question

US President Donald Trump has abandoned his bid to put a controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census, after outrage from civil rights groups. However, he vowed he would find a way to count immigrants in the US. (12.07.2019)  

Report: US to target 2,000 migrant families on Sunday

Officials have told US media that a major operation to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants is coming. The Trump administration has asked for an even harder crackdown than the Department of Homeland Security requested. (21.06.2019)  

Building walls to keep climate refugees out

As the planet heats up, homes are becoming uninhabitable and people are on the move. The countries most responsible for climate change are fortifying their borders to keep them out. (11.04.2019)  

US Supreme Court partly reinstates Trump's Muslim nation travel ban

Donald Trump has welcomed a court decision to partially reinstate his signature travel ban pending an appeal case. The court narrowed the focus of rulings that blocked the ban on people from six mostly Muslim countries. (26.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA Freiheitsstatue in New York

Opinion: Donald Trump and the battle for the American nation 10.07.2019

The dispute about one of the questions in the upcoming census reveals an old conflict over the nature of the American nation. The debate is far from over, writes Alexander Görlach.

USA Rede Trump zu Nationalität bei Volkszählung

Trump backs down on US census citizenship question 12.07.2019

US President Donald Trump has abandoned his bid to put a controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census, after outrage from civil rights groups. However, he vowed he would find a way to count immigrants in the US.

USA | Lights-for-Liberty-Proteste gegen die Einwanderungspolitik der Regierung

'Tough stuff': Mike Pence sees Donald Trump's US migrant camps 13.07.2019

US Vice President Mike Pence has witnessed firsthand the conditions that detained migrants face on the US-Mexico border. Donald Trump has announced a nationwide wave of arrests of people facing deportation.

Advertisement