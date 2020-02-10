US launches airstrikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia

The United States on Thursday launched airstrikes in Iraq on five weapons storage facilities connected to the Iran-backed Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah. The group is believed to be responsible for the attacks on the Taji military base in Iraq a day earlier, the Pentagon said.

"The United States conducted defensive precision strikes against Kataib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq," the Pentagon said in a statement. "These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target US and coalition troops."

Three personnel from the US-led coalition in the country were killed in the rocket attacks on Wednesday.

According to an Iraqi military statement, the strikes hit four different locations of the country's paramilitary forces, police and army around 1:15 am local time. The areas hit included Jurf al-Sakher, Al-Musayib, Najaf and Alexandria, where the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, as well as emergency regiments and commandos of the Iraqi army are stationed.

An airstrike also hit an airport that was under construction in Karbala, an airport official told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that President Donald Trump had given him the "authority to do what we need to do consistent with his guidance, if that becomes the case."

"The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said. "As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region."

