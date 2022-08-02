US: Kansas votes to safeguard abortion rights

The Midwestern state was the first to head to the polls on abortion since the Supreme Court ended the national right to the procedure. With unusually high voter turnout, the state chose to preserve the right to choose.

Voters in the US state of Kansas overwhelmingly backed protections for abortion rights on Tuesday, rejecting an amendment to the state's constitution.

It was the first major ballot on abortion since the US Supreme Court ended the national right to the procedure in June.

What were the results?

The right to abortion is protected in the Kansas constitution. Tuesday's vote asked whether this should be removed and the responsibility on the issue returned to the control of politicians in the state.

With 64% of precincts reporting, the proposed amendment was rejected by 62% of voters, with 38% supporting it, according to the Associated Press.

When polls closed at 7:00 pm local time (0000 GMT), Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said voter turnout was as high as 50% on this referendum, a number that is usually expected for a general election.

The referendum in Kansas was being monitored closely as a test case for abortion rights nationwide, with Republican-dominated legislatures across the US looking to impose outright bans on the procedure.



California and Kentucky to vote later this year

The states of California and Kentucky are scheduled to vote on the issue in November, concurrently with midterm congressional elections, in which both Republicans and Democrats hope to mobilize supporters across the nation on the topic of abortion.

As it stands, abortion in Kansas is legal and the procedure may take place up to to 22 weeks. The law is based on the assertion that a fetus can feel pain after that point.

The decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves each US state able to decide on the legality of abortion. With several Southern and Midwestern states considering bans, this could leave tens of millions of women forced to travel long distances if they want to undergo the procedure.

US President Joe Biden had condemned the ruling by the Supreme Court, saying it was a "sad day" for America and labeling the court's conservatives "extreme." But he said the fight to retain the right to abortion was "not over."

Voters in Kansas will also be casting their ballots in a variety of primaries, including for governor. Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (0100 UTC/GMT).

