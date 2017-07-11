US: Kamala Harris to serve as acting president during Biden colonoscopy

The White House announced Friday that presidential power will be transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris while President Joe Biden is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," she added.

First female acting president

According to the US Constitution, President Biden will have to sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he is unable to discharge his duties while under anesthesia.

This makes Harris the acting president until Biden sends them another letter when the procedure is finished and he can resume his duties.

During the brief time Harris serves as acting president, she will be the first woman to hold the reins of the presidency in the history of the United States.

Biden's first physical as president

The president left early Friday for the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington DC.

Biden, who turns 79-years-old on Saturday, is the oldest person to have ever taken office as US president.

Although his age has raised concerns about his health, Biden's last full health examination in December 2019 said he was "healthy, vigorous'' and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," according to a doctor's report at the time.

After the procedure on Friday afternoon, President Biden is scheduled to take part in the annual "pardoning" of the national Thanksgiving turkey.

wmr/rs (AP, Reuters)