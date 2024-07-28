US: Kamala Harris campaign raises $200 million in one week

With just 100 days to go until the US presidential election, the Harris team is seeing an influx of donations. Much of it comes from first-time donors

The presumptive nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris to run for the Democratic Party in November's presidential election continues to make waves in US politics.

The Harris campaign team said on Sunday that in her first week since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, and the party coalesced around her, the candidate raised over $200 million (€184 million) in donations.

"In the week since we got started, Kamala Harris has raised $200 million dollars. 66% of that is from new donors. We've signed up 170,000 new volunteers," Harris' deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

100 days to the election

Harris has secured the support of leading Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The party will hold an online vote at the beginning of August which is likely to officially confirm Harris's nomination for the general election.

With 100 days left to go until most voters cast their ballot, Harris has already caught up with the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, according to the latest polls.

The question for the Harris campaign will be whether they can make the most of this honeymoon period in the face of what looks to be a very tight race for the White House.

ab/wd (Reuters, dpa)