US judge to rule on end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge is likely to rule Friday whether pop star Britney Spears, 39, will see the end of the financial conservatorship that has controlled much of her life and finances for more than 13 years.

In a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday, Judge Brenda Penny could rule on whether to dissolve Britney Spears' conservatorship. Neither her attorneys, parents nor the court appointees who manage the conservatorship object. The singer's father Jamie Spears asked to be removed from the position in September .

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said in court in September.

Emotional trial, plus wide public interest

As recently as six months ago, Spears' conservatorship appeared set to continue indefinitely. But it has since unraveled at remarkable speed in the wake of a June hearing where she addressed the court about the "abusive" arrangement.

She emotionally told the court of the restrictions and scrutiny her life was under the conservatorship controlled by her father, albeit with some of her claims contested. She requested the conservatorship be terminated and that she not be subject to an invasive mental health evaluation for it to end.

Britney's legion of fans, whom the singer has credited with helping her get so far in the case, have rallied under the social media tag #FreeBritney. They are expected outside the courthouse in significant numbers and have become a fixture on dates when there are hearings in her case.

In a since-deleted Instagram caption earlier in the week, the pop star wrote, "This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven't prayed for something more in my life."

Jodi Montgomery, the professional conservator who oversees the singer's life and medical decisions since her father stepped back, has developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors.

The #FreeBritney activists have been present at the popstar's variious conservatorship-related court dates

What comes next if the judge ends Britney's conservatorship?

In some ways though, the post-conservatorship legal fight has already begun.

Father Jamie Spears has already hired Alex Weingarten, an attorney specializing in the next phase of litigation one could expect and Spears has parted ways with his previous attorneys who helped him to manage his singer daughter's financial empire worth tens of millions.

