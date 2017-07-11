US judge suspends Donald Trump's TikTok ban

A US federal judge in Washington has temporarily put a stop to President Donald Trump's ban on TikTok downloads, just hours before it was due to take effect.

The ban was set to begin at midnight EST (0400 GMT Monday) but Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction, sought by TikTok owner ByteDance, to allow the app to remain available.

On August 1, President Trump vowed to ban the video sharing platform amid fears China could use the service for spying purposes.

The Trump administration order sought to prevent new downloads of the app but would allow the use of TikTok until November 12, when all usage would be blocked. The judge turned down ByteDance's request to also suspend the November ban.

