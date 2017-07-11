US judge rejects Trump bid to block Capitol attack records

A US judge on Tuesday ruled that the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol can access former President Donald Trump's White House records.

The judge rejected Trump's request to block the release of the documents, including telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House records.

The US House Select Committee has said it needs the materials to understand the role the ex-leader may have played in fomenting the riot.

"While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the Committee, do not exceed the Committee's legislative powers," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday.

Why did Trump seek to block the release of the Jan. 6 records?

President Joe Biden's administration has already approved the release of the documents.

But Trump had requested an injunction blocking the National Archives, a federal agency that holds his White House records.

His lawyers argued that the documents were covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

Trump's "position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Chutkan wrote in a 39-page opinion.

"But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

"The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again."

What did Trump want to keep sealed?

The former president gave an incendiary speech at the "Save America" rally ahead of the Capitol riot urging his supporters to "fight like hell" to "stop the steal."

The documents that he now wants to be hidden from the committee include records from his top aides and memos to his then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

It includes a handwritten note on the January 6 events and a draft text of his speech that led up to the attack.

Trump also hoped to block the release of the White House daily diary which keeps a record of his activities, trips, briefings, and phone calls.

The material includes records of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior advisor Stephen Miller and his former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin forcing the shutdown of Congress and delaying the joint session formally certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



adi/rt (AFP, Reuters)