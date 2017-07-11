 US judge rejects Trump bid to block Capitol attack records | News | DW | 10.11.2021

News

US judge rejects Trump bid to block Capitol attack records

Donald Trump tried to keep documents from his presidency hidden from the House committee probing the January 6 attack. The judge said releasing the material was in the public interest.

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a demonstrator waves an upside down American flag before a rally in Washington

The January 6 riots saw thousands of Trump supporters march to the Capitol building in Washington

A US judge on Tuesday ruled that the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol can access former President Donald Trump's White House records.

The judge rejected Trump's request to block the release of the documents, including telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House records.

The US House Select Committee has said it needs the materials to understand the role the ex-leader may have played in fomenting the riot.

"While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the Committee, do not exceed the Committee's legislative powers," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday.

Why did Trump seek to block the release of the Jan. 6 records?

President Joe Biden's administration has already approved the release of the documents.

But Trump had requested an injunction blocking the National Archives, a federal agency that holds his White House records.

His lawyers argued that the documents were covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

Watch video 08:24

Ethics lawyer: Special prosecutor should investigate ‘everyone in the Trump administration’

Trump's "position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity,'" Chutkan wrote in a 39-page opinion.

"But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

"The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again."

What did Trump want to keep sealed?

The former president gave an incendiary speech at the "Save America" rally ahead of the Capitol riot urging his supporters to "fight like hell" to "stop the steal."

The documents that he now wants to be hidden from the committee include records from his top aides and memos to his then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

It includes a handwritten note on the January 6 events and a draft text of his speech that led up to the attack.

Trump also hoped to block the release of the White House daily diary which keeps a record of his activities, trips, briefings, and phone calls.

The material includes records of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior advisor Stephen Miller and his former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin forcing the shutdown of Congress and delaying the joint session formally certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


adi/rt (AFP, Reuters)

