US: Judge orders star rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs jailed

Superstar rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was ordered to remain in custody pending trial in a racketeering and sex trafficking case.

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Tuesday was headed to jail in the US to await trial, after a judge ordered him to be held without bail in a case that sees the rapper accused of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered Combs to remain jailed after the music mogul pleaded not guilty to charges that were unsealed.

Combs was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday. He was charged in a three-count indictment with engaging in a decades-long pattern of sexual abuse of women.

What is the rapper accused of?

According to prosecution, the rapper and producer used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to transport women and male sex workers across state lines to participate in pre-recorded sexual performances called "Freak Offs" in which the music mogul watched and masturbated.

The indictment against him also alleges that he coerced and abused women for years, using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line.

It obliquely refers to an attack on his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

If convicted of the three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation of prostitution, Combs faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a minimum of 15 years.

