US: Judge orders star rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs jailed

Superstar rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was ordered to remain in custody pending trial in a racketeering and sex trafficking case.

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Tuesday was headed to jail in the US to await trial, after a judge ordered him to be held without bail in a case that sees the rapper accused of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered Combs to remain jailed after the music mogul pleaded not guilty to charges that were unsealed.

Combs was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday. He was charged in a three-count indictment with engaging in a decades-long pattern of sexual abuse of women.

This is the breaking news story and it will be updated.

dh/jsi (AP, AFP)