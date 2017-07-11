US judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that pop star Britney Spears, 39, will see the end of the financial conservatorship that has controlled much of her life and finances for more than 13 years.

"Effective today... the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is hereby terminated. And that is the order of the court," said Judge Brenda Penny.

Neither her attorneys, parents nor the court appointees who manage the conservatorship objected.

The #FreeBritney activists have been present at the popstar's variious conservatorship-related court dates

"The time has come after more than a decade for the conservatorship to be terminated in its entirety," the singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Friday's hearing. He said a "safety net" had been put in place to help Spears transition back to regular life.

Britney's 'best day ever'

Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse following the ruling, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. The crowd chanted "Britney! Britney! Britney!" and fans sang and danced to Spears' song "Stronger."

Britney Spears said this was her "best day ever."

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. Praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen," she wrote on her Instagram account, followed by the hashtag #FreedBritney.

The court ruling was widely expected, with little support left for prolonging the legal arrangement.

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, asked to be removed from his position as conservator in September .

Emotional trial, plus broad public interest

As recently as six months ago, Spears' conservatorship appeared set to continue indefinitely. But it has since unraveled at remarkable speed in the wake of a June hearing where she addressed the court about the "abusive" arrangement.

She emotionally told the court of the restrictions and scrutiny her life was under the conservatorship controlled by her father, albeit with some of her claims contested. She requested the conservatorship be terminated and that she not be subject to an invasive mental health evaluation for it to end.

Britney's legion of fans, whom the singer has credited with helping her get so far in the case, have rallied under the social media tag #FreeBritney.

In a since-deleted Instagram caption earlier in the week, the pop star wrote, "This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven't prayed for something more in my life."

Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed conservator who oversaw the singer's life and medical decisions since her father stepped back, has developed a care plan with her therapists and doctors.

Watch video 01:59 Britney Spears' father removed from conservatorship

