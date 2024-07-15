US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Donald Trump had been accused of storing classified documents at his mansion in Florida. A federal judge ruled that the lead prosecutor did not have the authority to bring the case in the first place.

A US federal judge has dismissed a criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents after his time in office.

The former US president had been indicted on charges that he retained highly classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida after he left office.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who had been appointed by Trump, ruled on Monday that lead prosecutor Jack Smith had been unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case.

Trump called Monday's verdict by a "first step" and said that all criminal cases against him should be dismissed.

What did the judge rule?

In 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith, a public corruption and international war crimes prosecutor, to lead the investigation into the allegations that Trump mishandled highly classified documents.

Smith was chosen in order to give the investigation a degree of independence from the Department of Justice under the Biden administration.

The US Department of Justice published photos last year of official documents stored at Mar-a-Lago Image: Justice Department via AP Photo/picture alliance

But Trump's lawyers challenged Smith's authority, arguing that his appointment violated the US constitution because his office had not been created by Congress nor had he been confirmed by the Senate.

Smith's lawyers rejected these claims, arguing that it was a well-established practice to bring in special counsels for politically sensitive investigations.

On Monday, Judge Cannon ruled in favor of Trump's defense motion.

Trump's legal victory

The decision is a major victory for Trump, who had been accused of endangering national security by holding onto the classified documents and then obstructing an investigation into their whereabouts.

The ruling was announced as the Republican National Convention gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump is set to be confirmed as the Republican presidential nominee.

However, Trump still faces three other criminal cases, including a case in New York where he was found guilty of falsifying business records.

More to follow...

zc/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP)