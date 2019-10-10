 US judge blocks Trump′s health insurance visa restriction | News | DW | 03.11.2019

News

US judge blocks Trump's health insurance visa restriction

The White House has suffered a setback in its latest attempt at a hardline immigration stance. The court ruled that the proposed legislation would cause "irreparable harm."

USA, Donald Trump

A judge in the United States on Saturday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's efforts to insist on immigrants having health insurance, or the resources to pay for medical care, before they can get visas.

The legislation was due to come into effect as of November 3 but Federal Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, granted a 28-day restraining order on the proposal.

Simon said the possible suffering to would-be incomers and their families prevented him from approving the bill.

"Facing a likely risk of being separated from their family members and a delay in obtaining a visa to which family members would otherwise be entitled is irreparable harm," Simon wrote in a statement that was 18 pages in length.

Saturday's decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by seven US citizens and an advocacy organization, arguing it "rewrites our immigration and healthcare laws by Presidential fiat."

"We're very grateful that the court recognized the need to block the health care ban immediately," Justice Action Center senior litigator Esther Sung said.

Read more: Indians risking their lives to enter US via Mexico

Sung, who acted on behalf of the plaintiffs, added: "The ban would separate families and cut two-thirds of green-card-based immigration starting tonight, were the ban not stopped."

The Trump administration wanted the new legislation in order to stop taxpayers from bearing the "substantial costs in paying for medical expenses incurred by people who lack health insurance or the ability to pay for their healthcare."

However, healthcare policy specialists stated immigrants use the system far less frequently than US citizens.

In addition, according to a study carried out by Leighton Ku, director of the Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University, newcomers to the US who arrive without insurance were responsible for less than one-tenth of 1% of medical expenditures in 2017.

  • Immigrants arrive at the Greyhound bus station in McAllen, which straddles the Texas border with Mexico.

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Free for now

    Buses arrive throughout the day at the McAllen, Texas, bus station with immigrants released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers and allowed to stay in the US while their cases are processed. Between October 2018 and March 2019, about 268,044 immigrants were detained at the border, according to US border authorities.

  • Immigrants wait for a US border patrol agent to hand them over to a volunteer in McAllen, Texas

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Handed over to volunteers

    Once off the Homeland Security bus, immigrants wait for a border patrol agent to hand them over to a volunteer from the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV). Due to the high number of families crossing the border and the scale of the humanitarian crisis overwhelming the US government, civilian organizations have mobilized to help immigrants at the Texas-Mexico border.

  • Inside the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Respite Center in McAllen, Texas

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Organized chaos

    At CCRGV's Humanitarian Respite Center, people can eat, shower and sort themselves out before traveling to friends or family who will host them while they await immigration court hearings. Up to 800 immigrants arrive at the center each day. "Neither political side in the US appears to have an answer," says Brianna Trifiletti, a helper at the center. "The solution has to come in Central America."

  • At the Greyhound bus station in McAllen, Texas, a volunteer uses a map to indicate to immigrants where they need to change buses

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Long road ahead

    Once immigrants secure a bus ticket — typically bought by a contact in the US — they are taken back to the Greyhound station. Here volunteer Melanie Domingez uses a US map to indicate to immigrants — many of whom only speak an indigenous language — where they need to change buses. "It's busy but also rewarding as I was an immigrant once," Domingez says. "I feel it is my place to be here."

  • East of McAllen, Texas, stretching for miles along the border, is a wall built in the 2000s

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Numbers behind the wall

    East of McAllen, stretching for miles along the border, is a wall built in the 2000s. Then the number of immigrants apprehended at the border — mostly single men — averaged 81,550 per month. Now the average is 32,012 per month and the dilemma is a different one as those coming are mostly immigrant families with young children, who are harder to detain and process.

  • A Border Patrol observation tower in Brownsville, Texas, overlooks the Rio Grande River.

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    River of division

    The Rio Grande acts as the Texas portion of the US border with Mexico. "Every week I hear about another drowning," says Jennifer Harbury, who works with people fleeing violence in Central America. "A mother paid the smugglers to take her and three children across on a raft. It hit some turbulence and her two-year-old fell in. The boat man said, 'We don't stop mid-river,' as the child went under."

  • At the Mexican end of the International Gateway Bridge, which links the cities of Matamoros and Brownsville, immigrants check lists giving the order in which people will be allowed to cross and approach the US side

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    US measures to limit migrant flow

    At the Mexican end of the International Gateway Bridge, which links the cities of Matamoros and Brownsville, immigrants check lists giving the order in which people will be allowed to cross and approach the US side. This so-called "metering" of immigrants is one of several new policies introduced by the Trump administration that many argue contravenes both US and international asylum laws.

  • At another bridge in Matamoros, a 44-year-old Nicaraguan woman and her 10-year-old daughter wait.

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Economic migrants vs. asylum-seekers

    At another bridge, a Nicaraguan mother and daughter wait, hoping they can claim asylum. One factor in the US immigration debate is whether those coming should get asylum, meant for people fleeing persecution rather than economic hardship. "I had a job as a civil engineer, but I still came here," says 27-year-old Erving from Nicaragua. "We are fleeing violence, it's not about trying to find jobs."

  • Nine-year-old Valeria from Honduras waits for the bus that will take her and her family north into the American interior

    What happens to immigrants once they leave US detention centers

    Hope mingles with fear

    Back at McAllen's Greyhound bus station, 9-year-old Valeria from Honduras waits for the bus that will take her and her family north. Immigrants tend to be in good spirits once they have rested and been fed at the CCRGV center. "But there is still fear," says a Honduran woman. "I don't know if after my court hearing I will be able to stay, or whether I will be deported."

    Author: James Jeffrey


jsi/kl (AP, Reuters)

