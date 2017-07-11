 US judge blocks postal service changes that slowed mail | News | DW | 17.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US judge blocks postal service changes that slowed mail

A federal judge temporarily blocked the US Postal Service from making operational changes amid concerns over election mail slowdown. He called the changes "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the USPS."

A blue USPS mailbox (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A US judge on Thursday blocked the Postal Service from making controversial operational changes that states said could slow down the delivery of election mail.

US District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the US Postal Service (USPS) over changes to the service in July.

"The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the postal service," Bastian said in a telephone hearing.

"They have also demonstrated that this attack on the postal service is likely to irreparably harm the states' ability to administer the 2020 general election."

Watch video 03:02

Could Donald Trump upend absentee and mail-in voting?

Read more: USPS reforms: Is mail-in voting for the US election under siege?

The states had challenged the Postal Service's "leave behind'' policy, under which trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there was more mail to load.

They also demanded that the USPS treat election mail as First Class mail, regardless of the paid postage and the replacement of sorting machines that had been removed and are needed to ensure the timely delivery of election mail.

After a national outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — a major donor to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party — had said he was suspending some changes like the removal of blue mailboxes in many cities and the decommissioning of mail processing machines. But other changes remained.

States including the election battlegrounds of Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada urged the court to block them.

dvv/sms (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

US House passes bill reversing postal service changes, boosts funds

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill blocking changes to the Postal Service that had sparked concerns ahead of the presidential election. The measure also provides the agency with $25 billion in funds.  

US Postal Service: Mail-in votes may not be counted in time for election

Voters may not have their votes counted in time for the November election after the US Postal Service chief warned of delays. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a Donald Trump ally, has come under scrutiny over his financial ties.  

US lawmakers' recalled over USPS mail-in votes crisis

Nancy Pelosi has cut short lawmakers' summer recess over a crisis at the US Postal Service. It has warned that it cannot guarantee all votes for November's presidential election will arrive in time to be counted.  

Advertisement