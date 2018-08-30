US judge blocks first Yellowstone-area grizzly hunt in 40 years

A US Federal Judge has temporarily blocked what would have been the first trophy hunt of grizzly bears in the area of Yellowstone National Park in 40 years.
Judge Dana Christensen sided with activists and Native American groups that have been pushing to have the protected status of the bear reinstated.
"The threat of death to individual bears posed by the scheduled hunts is sufficient" to prevent the start of the state's hunting season, Christensen wrote in his decision.
Now Christensen will take time to consider whether or not the government was in the wrong when it lifted the grizzly's special status.
Opponents of the hunt have argued that the decision by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to lift the bear's special categorization last year was based on faulty science that said they were no longer a threatened species.
2,000 bears down from 100,000
Although hunting is expressly forbidden inside Yellowstone, Wyoming and neighboring Idaho had been scheduled to start an official hunting season for grizzlies just outside the park in two days time.
Montana, where Judge Christensen is based, had decided against establishing a grizzly season.
There are few than 2,000 grizzly bears in the lower 48 states, down from a historic high of 100,000 before widespread settlement in the American West. Killing grizzlies had been expressly outlawed as of 1975, when it came under the protection of the Endangered Species Act.
A spokesman for Wyoming's Game and Fish Department said the state would abide by the decision.
es/rc (AP, Reuters)
Red List: Human activity threatens thousands of species with extinction
Flying fox being over-culled
The Mauritian Flying Fox — an important pollinator — has moved from vulnerable to endangered on the IUCN Red List. The bat population fell by a whopping 50 percent from 2015 to 2016 due largely to government-implemented culling sparked by alleged damage to fruit crops. The fox also faces threats from deforestation, illegal hunting and an increase in cyclone activity.
Invasive species threaten Australian wildlife
A number of unique Australian reptiles are being threatened by invasive species. This grassland earless dragon has shifted from vulnerable to endangered. It often falls prey to feral cats, as well as changes to the intensity and frequency of bushfires. Like most native Australian wildlife, the reptile is adapted to environmental conditions that existed before European settlement.
Killer pest
This cane toad is far from endangered, but the toxic pest is posing an increasing existential threat to Australia's wildlife. Since being introduced in 1935, the toad has wreaked havoc on the country's native species. Mitchell's water monitor is among the Australian reptiles to make it on to the IUCN Red List as critically endangered as a result, having been unable to adapt to the toad's toxins.
A precious species
Taking its name from The Lord of the Rings character Smeagol — aka Gollum — the precious stream toad is now listed as vulnerable, largely as a result of expanding tourist resorts and complexes in its Genting Highlands habitat in Malaysia.
A lucky rediscovery
But there is some good news for amphibians — four species previously considered to be critically endangered, possibly extinct or extinct were rediscovered in Columbia and Ecuador. The Carchi Andes toad was so severely impacted by habitat loss as a result of logging, agriculture and the spraying of herbicide that it was feared to have disappeared forever.
Junk food parrots
The population of keas, New Zealand’s Bird of the Year 2017, is declining rapidly, mostly due to tourists who keep feeding the curious parrots junk food. As a result, the birds get used to trying novel food and end up eating poison baits meant to control pests such as rats, stoats, or possums, which destroy up to 60 percent of the birds' nests each year. You can see the connection, can't you?
No sand eel, no kittiwake
Black-legged kittiwakes rely on certain key prey, like sand eels. Lacking the food, breeding colonies in the North Atlantic and Pacific are struggling to feed their chicks. Globally, the species is thought to have declined by around 40 percent since the 1970s. The main cause is overfishing and alterations in the ocean due to climate change.
Fewer snowy owls than assumed
The snowy owl has shot up to vulnerable status, with recent population estimates much lower than previously thought. Climate change has hit the iconic Arctic bird hard, increasing snowmelt and reducing the availability of rodent prey. A quarter of bird species reassessed in the Red List, including the snowy owl, have become more endangered.
Reebok namesake in danger
Five species of African antelopes — of which four were previously assessed as least concern — are declining drastically as a result of poaching, habitat degradation and competition with domestic livestock. One of these is the grey rhebok, which the Reebok sports brand is named after.
World's largest antelope in trouble
The world's largest antelope, the giant eland — previously assessed as least concern — is now vulnerable. Its estimated global population is between 12,000 and 14,000 at most, with fewer than 10,000 mature animals. This species is declining due to poaching for bushmeat, encroachment into protected areas and expansion of agriculture and livestock grazing.
Author: Dave Keating, Ajit Niranjan, Ineke Mules