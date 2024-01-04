US judge begins to release Epstein documents

The initial tranche includes 40 previously undisclosed documents with almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, with the final batch expected to name prominent individuals.

A New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal a tranche of documents containing the identities of people linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who committed suicide in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

Speculation has been in rife in recent weeks that a judge was about to release a list of clients or alleged co-conspirators of Epstein.

And on Wednesday, the judge began the process of unveiling the documents.

The great majority of those whose names appear in the documents aren't accused of wrongdoing or have been mentioned previously in legal proceedings or news accounts.

The reveal is part of a defamation proceeding between Epstein's former mistress, Ghislaine Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years in June 2022, and a plaintiff against the pair, Virginia Giuffre.

Last month a judge listed some 180 cases — under pseudonyms — ordering that their identities be made public within 14 days, meaning the early part of January.

jsi/kb (AFP, AP)

Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspects, victims and those who are associated with a criminal case, and urges us to refrain from revealing the full names.