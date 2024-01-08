  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
PoliticsUnited States of America

US journalist Evan Gershkovich among released prisoners

Terry Martin | Janelle Dumalaon in Washington
August 1, 2024

Three US citizens are among those freed in a major prisoner swap between Russia and the West: Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan. DW's Janelle Dumalaon reports from Washington.

https://p.dw.com/p/4j0zX
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.

Migrant deaths on US-Mexico border increases

Many migrants attempt the treacherous journey through the Texas brush. Not everyone makes it.
SocietyNovember 30, 202102:26 min
Vorschaubild Mapped Out

The new nuclear arms race

Tensions between the world's biggest nuclear powers are on the rise. So are global nuclear stockpiles.
ConflictsApril 29, 202411:34 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more