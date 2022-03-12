US journalist apparently killed by Russian bullet: DW's Mathias Bölinger

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger has been in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He reports from the capital, Kyiv, on the strange combination of business as usual and utter despair.
Russia and Ukraine have both signaled progress in cease-fire talks despite the ongoing violence. Moscow said it had targeted "foreign mercenaries" in a rocket attack which hit western Ukraine. DW has the latest.
As Russia's invasion continues, EU leaders have pledged more financial assistance and said further sanctions against Russia were in the works.
German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron told the Russian president that any resolution to the war needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
