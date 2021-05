US: Joe Biden to increase refugee admissions this year after backlash

President Joe Biden's administration will raise the refugee cap to 62,500 this year, after the White House had received criticism for limiting admissions.

Biden had previously decided to stick to letting in 15,000 refugees this year, a historically low number that was set by the previous administration under President Donald Trump.

Biden said in a statement the move to increase admissions "erases the historically low number set by the previous administration." He claimed the Trump-era cap "did not reflect America's values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

Why did Biden previously limit admissions?

Biden's earlier decision to limit admissions this year drew fierce backlash from other Democrats and refugee advocates. In April, Biden said the annual 15,000 set by Trump "remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest."

Biden had likely decided to limit admissions to not appear too soft on immigration, as his administration faces fierce criticism from Republicans over a refugee crisis on the southern US border with Mexico.

