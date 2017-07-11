US: Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends isolation

US President Joe Biden received a negative COVID-19 test result on Wednesday, and emerged from isolation, the White House announced.

Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said the president received a five-day course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid and that his symptons were almost "completely resolved."

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 last week. During his isolation period, the 79-year-old participated in events and meetings virtually.

Biden touts vaccines, treatments in White House address

Following the announcement, Biden appeared in the White House Rose Garden, where he said he was "feeling great." At the same time, he urged Americans to get vaccinated and said: "COVID isn't gone."

"You don't need to be president to get these tools," Biden said, referring to vaccines, booster shots and treatments.

First lady Jill Biden has so far not tested positive for the virus. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive in April.

Biden is the second US president to become infected with the virus, following his predecessor, Donald Trump.

When Trump tested positive in October 2020, vaccines were not available. The 45th US president spent a short period at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. Trump received a Regeneron antibody cocktail, one of the few treatments available so early in the pandemic.

