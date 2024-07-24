US: Jewish demonstrators arrested in anti-Netanyahu protest

Jewish Voice for Peace protesters entered the US Capitol complex ahead of the Israeli prime minister's speech to Congress. Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of US lawmakers for the fourth time on Wednesday.

Police arrested multiple protesters on Tuesday night as they sat inside the Cannon House rotunda, part of the US Capitol complex.

The demonstration, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), was called in opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post that shows protesters holding banners as they sat on the rotunda floor, JVP wrote "today, 400 US Jews refused to leave Congress, demanding our government stops arming Israel. As the daily horrors against Palestinians in Gaza escalate, so too will our resolve and commitment to stand with Palestinians."

Police officials told reporters that protests are not permitted inside Cannon House, and so the arrests commenced when demonstrators refused to leave.

Netanyahu in Washington amid strained relations between the US and Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to address US lawmakers later in the day, with his speech marking the first time a foreign leader has addressed Congress four times.

He is due to hold talks with President Joe Biden on Thursday as well as meet with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Likely Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is also planning to meet with Netanyahu. She will however miss his talk due to a previously scheduled campaign event.

His speech is likely to focus on the conflict in Gaza, which followed the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.

