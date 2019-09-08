 US-Japan trade deal: half-full or half-empty? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 17.09.2019

Business

US-Japan trade deal: half-full or half-empty?

Donald Trump says his administration will enter into an initial bilateral trade deal with Japan in the coming weeks. But the fate of cars and a currency clause remain unresolved.

G7-Gipfel in Frankreich Abe und Trump

US President Donald Trump said late on Monday his administration will enter into a bilateral trade deal with Japan in the coming weeks, ending the trade stand-off between Washington and Tokyo. But reports suggest Tokyo was not quite so sure what had been agreed and on what basis.

The agreement, Trump said, would offer US agricultural producers, many of whom have been hit by the trade war with China, wider access to the Japanese market. This would be in line with the terms of the TPP trade deal, which Trump abandoned in 2017. The US is also expected to lower tariffs on some industrial goods and sign an agreement on digital trade, which would impact US technology companies like Amazon and Alphabet‘s Google.

But the deal falls short of a comprehensive agreement that would include service industries and many manufacturing goods, including the automotive sector, a key sticking point between the countries.

The currency issue

Japanese finance minister Taro Aso also said on Tuesday that a currency provision, which is aimed at preventing competitive devaluation, would not be included in any deal.

Currencies are a sensitive issue for Tokyo as it has been criticized by the US and others for keeping the yen weak via monetary easing. Japan has been resisting American pressure to link trade with currency issues.

Watch video 01:28

US and Japan in trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that in future trade deals, including one with Japan, the US would like to include a provision to deter foreign exchange manipulation.

Auto tariffs a key point

Tokyo also warned that any final deal must include assurances that Washington won't impose new tariffs on $50 billion (€44 billion) of Japanese auto exports. This is a minimum demand for Japan in talks for the so-called "early harvest" trade deal with the US. The US Commerce Department in February found such imports could impair national security.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo wanted to see the Trump administration end the threat of new auto tariffs before agreeing to a final trade deal.

Farmers unhappy

Under an earlier proposal, Japan would cut tariffs on American agricultural products, including beef, pork, dairy products, wine and ethanol. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said this deal will cover agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. However, Trump gave no details about what was in the initial deal.

Infografik Herkunft der in den USA verkauften Autos (2017) EN

He clearly wants, however, to offer something to US farmers, who have grown frustrated with his trade policies. Many American agricultural producers have been losing market share to rivals from the EU and Asian nations as their separate deals with Japan have gone into effect.

Stormy waters

After meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 summit in August, Trump announced that the two countries had struck a trade deal "in principle" and said they hoped to sign the pact on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

But predicting Trump's next move is a dangerous business, and the president has been critical of the US trade relationship with Japan. "We just want to be treated fairly. Japan has had a tremendous trade surplus with the United States for many, many years, long before I came here," said Trump. "We're taking these horrible, one-sided, foolish, very dumb, stupid...trade deals that are so bad and we're making good, solid deals out of them."

The US trade deficit with Japan is the third largest it has with any country.

  Solar panels

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phones, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  EU and US flags

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like famous cheeses such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  A toy Mercedes on a US dollar

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  Indian and American flags on a conference table

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  US, Canadian and Mexican flags

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


