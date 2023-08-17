US, Japan, South Korea hold historic first joint summit

  1. Skip to content
Joe Biden is hosting his counterparts from Japan and South Korea for a historic meeting at the US presidential retreat Camp David. Growing concerns over China, Russia and North Korea will mean all eyes are on the historic wooded hill hideaway.

Sebastian Kurz

Austria ex-Chancellor Kurz charged with false statement

Politics3 hours ago
Africa

Niger Niamey | Demonstration von Unterstützern des Putsches vor der französischen Basis

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Politics20 hours ago01:23 min
Asia

Two young men in front of a lottery ticket store in Beijing

China to stop publishing youth jobless data

Society15 minutes ago02:14 min
Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

History6 hours ago
Europe

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Poisoning dissidents: The Kremlin's preferred method?

Politics17 hours ago
Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics3 hours ago
North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Politics22 hours ago
Latin America

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

BusinessAugust 17, 202303:24 min
