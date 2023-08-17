US, Japan, South Korea hold historic first joint summit

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS, Japan, South Korea hold historic first joint summitTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of America54 minutes ago54 minutes agoJoe Biden is hosting his counterparts from Japan and South Korea for a historic meeting at the US presidential retreat Camp David. Growing concerns over China, Russia and North Korea will mean all eyes are on the historic wooded hill hideaway.https://p.dw.com/p/4VJyZAdvertisement