US, Japan and South Korea meet after North Korea missile test

Senior envoys from Japan, the US and South Korea have held talks in Tokyo centered on North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.
The meeting follows announcements from North Korean state media that tests involving a new long-range missile had been successful.
"The recent developments in the DPRK are a reminder of the importance of close communication and cooperation from the three countries," US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim said.
There are concerns among Japanese officials that Pyongyang's latest test represents a new threat in the region.
