 US jails Russian agent Maria Butina | News | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US jails Russian agent Maria Butina

Russian agent Maria Butina who tried to infiltrate America's NRA gun lobby and influence its politics been jailed for 18 months by a US federal court. It ruled she should be deported home after completing time.

Maria Butina (picture-alliance/dpa)

Maria Butina in 2013

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan told Butina on sentencing Friday that the jail term was intended as a deterrent to others who might consider spying.

"This was no simple misunderstanding by an overeager foreign student," Chutkan said.

Butina, a 30-year-old graduate of a Washington university had pleaded guilty last December of conspiring to act as a foreign agent by gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association (NRA) and conservative US activists and Republicans.

Read more: Maria Butina: lobbyist and Kremlin spy?

At Friday's sentencing, Butina asked the court for mercy, saying she was "deeply sorry" and was "now a convicted felon with no job, no money," after completing three degrees.

She felt "ashamed and embarrassed" by her own actions, she said. "I'm not this evil person depicted in the media."

Not a trained agent

Prosecutors had stressed that Butina was not a trained Russian intelligence agency officer but had briefed a Russian official while posing in Washington as the leader of a small Russian gun advocacy group.

Maria Butina holding an automatic weapon across her shoulders and behind her head (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Ptitsin)

April 2012: Butina poses at a shooting range in Moscow

The information gleaned had the potential to "damage the national security of the United States," prosecutors had said in a memo.

US Justice Department officials had said Butina worked with the Russian official and two Americans to try to infiltrate the NRA, a lobby group with ties to Republicans including US President Donald Trump, and had tried to influence American foreign policy toward Russia.

Unrelated to Mueller probe

The case appears to be unrelated to US Special Counsel Robert Muellers's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 US election documented in a redacted version of his report published last week.

Chutkan said the nine months already spent inside since her arrest last July would be credited and Butina would be deported on completing the 18-month sentence.

ipj/ng (Reuters, AFP; AP)

DW recommends

Russian gun activist pleads guilty to conspiracy in US court

Maria Butina has admitted to trying to set up illegal back channels between Russian agents and the Trump campaign. She has likely pleaded guilty in exchange for deportation to Russia, which maintains her innocence. (13.12.2018)  

Democrats file subpoena for full Mueller report

The House Judiciary Committee says the report reveals the "culture of lying" at the White House. The committee wants to see the uncensored report before Attorney General Barr testifies before Congress. (20.04.2019)  

Russia slams arrest of alleged spy Maria Butina as unacceptable

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has dismissed the charges against Maria Butina as fabricated in a call with his US colleague Mike Pompeo. Previously, Russia's US envoy said US officials were trying to "break" Butina. (21.07.2018)  

Maria Butina: NRA member, lobbyist, and Kremlin spy?

Amid the furor over Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting in Helsinki, questions remain over the Russian arrested Monday in Washington. Who is she? None other than the assistant to a Russian Central Bank executive. (17.07.2018)  

Related content

Russland, Moskau: Maria Butina hält eine Rede

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina who infiltrated NRA set to plead guilty: reports 10.12.2018

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, suspected of trying to influence US policy toward Russia, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and cooperate with US authorities. She has likely taken a plea deal, reports said.

Maria Butina

Russian gun activist pleads guilty to conspiracy in US court 13.12.2018

Maria Butina has admitted to trying to set up illegal back channels between Russian agents and the Trump campaign. She has likely pleaded guilty in exchange for deportation to Russia, which maintains her innocence.

Maria Butina

Maria Butina: NRA member, lobbyist, and Kremlin spy? 17.07.2018

Amid the furor over Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting in Helsinki, questions remain over the Russian arrested Monday in Washington. Who is she? None other than the assistant to a Russian Central Bank executive.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  