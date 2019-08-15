 US issues warrant for Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar | News | DW | 16.08.2019

News

US issues warrant for Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

The US Justice Department issued a federal warrant on Friday for the seizure of Grace 1, the Iranian oil supertanker that was detained in Gibraltar. The US says the vessel and the oil aboard are subject to forfeiture.

Iranian supertanker Grace 1

The US Justice Department  issued a federal warrant on Friday for the seizure of Grace 1, the Iranian oil supertanker. The move comes just a day after a Gibraltar judge had allowed release of the detained vessel despite US legal attempts to withhold it.

The vessel was detained in Gibraltar by the British Royal Marines on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by shipping oil to Syria.

The US Justice Department stated that the move is based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), and bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism forfeiture statutes.

The warrant states that the vessel, including all the oil aboard and a sum of $995,000, are subject to forfeiture.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

mvb/kl (AFP, Reuters)

