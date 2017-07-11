US issues fresh sanctions on Hezbollah, Iran-linked firms

The US government slapped fresh sanctions on several individuals linked to the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, the US Treasury Department reported on its website Friday.
The department said that Hezbollah "continues to exploit the legitimate commercial sector for financial and material support, which enables the group to carry out acts of terrorism and degrade Lebanon's political institutions."
The revenues generated by these networks "fund terrorist activities, as well as perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the region," a Treasury press release said.
Who do the sanctions target?
The measures target the financial networks and facilitators that fund the group and and front companies that "operate in support of Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force."
"These networks have laundered tens of millions of dollars through regional financial systems and conducted currency exchange operations and trades in gold and electronics" for the benefit of Hezbollah and the Quds force, the Treasury Department said.
China-based shell companies
Also listed was China-based businessman Morteza Minaye Hashemi, who the US says has "used his access to the international financial system to launder vast sums of money" for Hezbollah and the Quds force.
Hashemi is said to control several companies based out of Hong Kong and mainland China, and has been helped by two Chinese nationals who assisted Hashemi in setting up bank accounts, while serving as "straw owners" for his companies, according to the Treasury Department.
The Treasury Department said the sanctions will block US property and interests of the listed individuals, and prohibit US entities from doing business with them.
Rise of Hezbollah
Rise of Hezbollah
Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.
National support against Israel
National support against Israel
Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.
Backed by Iran
Backed by Iran
Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.
Political apparatus
Political apparatus
Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.
Armed wing
Armed wing
Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.
Terror group?
Terror group?
A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and most of the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.
Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war
Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war
Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.
Sectarianism
Sectarianism
Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.
Renewed conflict with Israel?
Renewed conflict with Israel?
Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran.
Author: Chase Winter