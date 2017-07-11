US issues $10m bounty in hunt for DarkSide hackers

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The State Department has announced a reward for information about leaders of the cybercrime group DarkSide, which targeted a major US oil pipeline.
Ransomware criminals lock away vital data belonging to companies and then charge for it to be released
The US on Thursday announced a $10 million reward for information to help find leaders of the high-profile ransomware group DarkSide.
It's the latest effort at stopping cyber-extortion attacks by the group, which Washington blames for a major oil pipeline shutdown in May.
In addition to the bounty on the leaders, the State Department is also offering up to $5 million for information that arrests or convicts anyone, in any country, attempting to participate in a DarkSide ransomware incident.
"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cybercriminals," the State Department said in a statement
The FBI has said DarkSide is based in Russia and that it is responsible for a cyberattack in May that targeted the Colonial Pipeline.
The closure caused causing a days-long shutdown that caused a rise in gas prices and fuel shortages in parts of the southeastern US.
Colonial Pipeline said it paid nearly $5 million in Bitcoin to the hackers to regain access to its systems. In June, the US Justice Department was able to recover some $2.3 million of that ransom.
The world's largest meat processor JBS said in June that it had paid $11 million after a hack by a Russian group known as REvil.
New data this month shows that US authorities received reports of some $590 million in ransomware-related payments in the first half of 2021 alone.
The figure is also 42% percent higher than the amount divulged for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said.
It is believed that the true cost could run into billions.
Ransomware cyber-extortion works by hackers involved breaking into a company or institution's network often via phishing or other scams.
The criminals then encrypt vital company data and demand ramsons via cryptocurrency in exchange for a digital key to unlock it.
