US, Iraqi troops kill 15 'IS' militants in joint operation

Iraqi military said that the raid which happened in the western Anbar desert killed key leaders of the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group.

A joint operation by American and Iraqi security forces targeted and killed 15 militants of the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist groupin western Iraq, the US Central Command said.

"The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts," CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X.

7 American soldiers injured during battle

At least seven American soldiers were hurt during the operation, the Associated Press news agency reported citing American military officials.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," CENTCOM said.

Iraq's military said in a statement that "Airstrikes targeted hideouts followed by an airborne operation."

"Among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq’s military said, without identifying them.

"All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized."

Who are IS?

The "Islamic State" is an extremist organization and is often referred to as "IS" or "ISIS."

The US along with other allies has long fought to dislodge militants from their self-declared caliphate across Iraq and Syria.

But the group has continued to operate in Iraq's western province of Anbar.

"ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. US CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists," the US military said.

