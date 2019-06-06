US-Iran conflict: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives in Jordan

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Jordan on Friday for the first stop of his high-profile four-day Middle East tour.

Maas, who landed at Al-Asrak air base, where German troops base their operations against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, will also visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran in the coming days.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, the purpose of Maas's Middle East trip is to push for "calm and de-escalation" in the region, as he will explore options to preserve the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (JCPOA), more commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The German foreign minister will hear assessments of the situation from regional partners, the ministry said.

Tehran visit

The highlight of Maas's Middle East trip will be his talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday. After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, the government in Tehran threatened to pull out of part of the Iran nuclear deal unless other signatories could offer help to stem the effect of US sanctions.

Iranian officials said Friday they were prepared to talk to Maas solely about the nuclear deal.

"To address topics beyond the nuclear agreement is irrelevant and will also not help the deal," said an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Maria Adebahr, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said that Berlin wanted to "preserve the nuclear agreement because we believe it is a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

Washington has increasingly burdened Iran with sanctions in an effort to force Tehran to accept stricter controls on its nuclear program. Trump has consistently called the JCPOA a terrible deal as it does not do enough to curtail Iranian nuclear development.

Avoiding a military conflict

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are no longer restricted to the Iran nuclear deal. They have escalated significantly over the past month, with the US accusing Iran of continued malign activity and unspecified threats against the United States and its allies. Washington has also increased its military presence in the region, most recently by deploying an aircraft carrier group, missiles and a B-52 bomber squadron to the region.

Maas's Iran trip is being seen as a major diplomatic undertaking by Germany to scale down tensions and possibly avert a military confrontation in the Middle East.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



The German foreign minister reportedly coordinated his trip with the UK and France and informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the trip when the US diplomat was in Berlin last week. A top adviser, Jens Plötner, traveled from Berlin to Tehran two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for Monday's meeting, provoking US irritation.

German Green party lawmaker Omid Nouripour told DW it was "praiseworthy" that Maas had sought consultations with the UK and France. "He needs to reaffirm the twin message that we are prepared to invest more in saving the nuclear deal, as it is in our security interests to not have a nuclearized Middle East," the foreign policy expert added.

Maas will also try to convince Tehran that a dialogue with the US is the "only way to avoid military conflict," Nouripour said.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington was willing to hold talks with Iran to lower tensions in the Persian Gulf "with no preconditions." Responding to Pompeo's remarks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US needed to return to the negotiating table and stick to the 2015 nuclear deal.

shs/jm (dpa, AP)

