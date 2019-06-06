US-Iran conflict: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives in Jordan

The top German diplomat will travel to Iran seeking ways to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Heiko Maas's four-day Middle East trip comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Jordan on Friday for the first stop of his high-profile four-day Middle East tour.
Maas, who landed at Al-Asrak air base, where German troops base their operations against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, will also visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran in the coming days.
According to the German Foreign Ministry, the purpose of Maas's Middle East trip is to push for "calm and de-escalation" in the region, as he will explore options to preserve the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (JCPOA), more commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The German foreign minister will hear assessments of the situation from regional partners, the ministry said.
Read more: Germany to mediate in Iran
Tehran visit
The highlight of Maas's Middle East trip will be his talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday. After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, the government in Tehran threatened to pull out of part of the Iran nuclear deal unless other signatories could offer help to stem the effect of US sanctions.
Iranian officials said Friday they were prepared to talk to Maas solely about the nuclear deal.
"To address topics beyond the nuclear agreement is irrelevant and will also not help the deal," said an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.
Maria Adebahr, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said that Berlin wanted to "preserve the nuclear agreement because we believe it is a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."
Read more: Germany's Maas warns 'maximum pressure' won't help with Iran
Washington has increasingly burdened Iran with sanctions in an effort to force Tehran to accept stricter controls on its nuclear program. Trump has consistently called the JCPOA a terrible deal as it does not do enough to curtail Iranian nuclear development.
Read more: US pressures Europe on Iran at summit in Poland
Avoiding a military conflict
Tensions between Washington and Tehran are no longer restricted to the Iran nuclear deal. They have escalated significantly over the past month, with the US accusing Iran of continued malign activity and unspecified threats against the United States and its allies. Washington has also increased its military presence in the region, most recently by deploying an aircraft carrier group, missiles and a B-52 bomber squadron to the region.
Maas's Iran trip is being seen as a major diplomatic undertaking by Germany to scale down tensions and possibly avert a military confrontation in the Middle East.
The German foreign minister reportedly coordinated his trip with the UK and France and informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the trip when the US diplomat was in Berlin last week. A top adviser, Jens Plötner, traveled from Berlin to Tehran two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for Monday's meeting, provoking US irritation.
Read more: US VP Mike Pence takes aim at European allies over Iran deal
German Green party lawmaker Omid Nouripour told DW it was "praiseworthy" that Maas had sought consultations with the UK and France. "He needs to reaffirm the twin message that we are prepared to invest more in saving the nuclear deal, as it is in our security interests to not have a nuclearized Middle East," the foreign policy expert added.
Maas will also try to convince Tehran that a dialogue with the US is the "only way to avoid military conflict," Nouripour said.
Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington was willing to hold talks with Iran to lower tensions in the Persian Gulf "with no preconditions." Responding to Pompeo's remarks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US needed to return to the negotiating table and stick to the 2015 nuclear deal.
shs/jm (dpa, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Heiko Maas has announced he will travel to Tehran next week in an effort to salvage the Iran nuclear deal. Maas, the first German diplomat to visit Iran in over two years, will meet counterpart Mohammad Zarif on Monday. (06.06.2019)
Envoy Jens Plötner had been involved in drawing up the 2015 JCPOA treaty and went to Tehran with the aim of seeing it preserved. He was told that Iran's patience was over. (23.05.2019)
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has decried US escalation and called on Iran to abide by the existing nuclear agreement. He said a "spark" could set off a "wildfire" that would have implications for Europe. (15.05.2019)
US Vice President Mike Pence has criticized European partners for sticking to the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran after the US withdrew. He also condemned the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline between Russia and Germany. (16.02.2019)
In a hard-hitting speech, the US vice president has singled out Germany, France and the UK for circumventing sanctions. He called it "an ill-advised step," urging the EU to reverse policy and withdraw from the Iran deal. (14.02.2019)
Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher." He also criticized Saudi Arabia. (04.06.2019)
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has indirectly condemned Washington for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But the 57-nation bloc backed US-ally Saudi Arabia over an ongoing conflict with Iran. (01.06.2019)
President Hassan Rouhani has suggested that Iran is not opposed to negotiations with Washington, but will not be pressured into them. Tensions have escalated significantly over the past several weeks. (01.06.2019)