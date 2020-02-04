 US: Iowa releases delayed Democratic caucus results | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

US: Iowa releases delayed Democratic caucus results

With 62% of the results available Buttigieg holds a narrow lead over Sanders, with Warren in third. The partial results were issued following technical issues with a new app used to count support for the candidates.

Iowa caucusgoers raise preference cards (picture-alliance/ZumaPress/S. Dorfman)

The Democratic Party of Iowa released partial results on Tuesday from the previous day's presidential caucuses.

According to the partial results, Pete Buttigieg led with a current 26.9% of the state's Democratic support, followed by Bernie Sanders with 25.1%.

Elizabeth Warren has so far achieved an 18.3% share of support, while former Vice President Joe Biden earned 15.6%.

The release of the results followed a tense day, which saw caucusgoers widely confused when no results had been released more than 12 hours after the polls closed.

State Democratic party chairman Troy Price said earlier in the evening that he would release at least 62% of caucus results on Tuesday evening.

The delay was due to a technical error with a new mobile app used to count support for the candidates, which were taken from over 1,600 caucus sites across the state. Iowa is traditionally the first US state to kick off the primary selection process for presidential elections.

lc, jsi/cmb (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

